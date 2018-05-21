YEREVAN. – Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan met with a Doing Business group of representatives from the World Bank.

The participants of the meeting discussed improvement of business climate and the ongoing reforms that will enable Armenia to improve its positions in the WB’s Doing Business report. Minister Minasyan briefed the experts on a number of changes that made doing business much easier.

The Minister asked the experts to pay attention to the opportunities provided by the new political situation, stressing that they will continue to work at a new level to adopt the best decisions to improve the business environment through an open and transparent manner.

Doing Business group representatives Tiziana Londero and Parvina Rahimova spoke about preparation for the ranking that will be issued in fall and shared their impressions about the meetings with Armenian entrepreneurs that they held over a week.

Experts have pointed to the enthusiasm of businessmen in relation to the new government and political change, which can have good impetus for business development.

Minister Minasyan once again assured that the ministry will establish direct contacts with businessmen by using new and will address all the problems.