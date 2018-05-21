YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the European Union (EU) Days in Armenia, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan on Sunday attended the official start of the EU co-funded EU4 Shirak: Wool for Jobs project, in Amasia rural community of the Shirak province.
Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, also was on hand at this event, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The project is designed as an intervention to revive and modernize the wool value chain and the arts of wool crafts in Shirak as a motor for job creation as well as small and medium-sized enterprises’ development, thus increasing employment and economic competitiveness in the crafts sector in this province.
In addition, this EU co-funded project will contribute to the development of sheep breeding in the region.