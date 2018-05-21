YEREVAN. – We would be happy if we could root out corruption, Armenian Parliament speaker Ara Babloyan told reporters on Monday at the National Assembly.
His remark came in response to a comment on newly appointed National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan’s statement that 350 entrepreneurs are not paying taxes.
Asked to comment why the previous government did not fight these phenomena, Babloyan said: “When revealed [corruption cases], we will be able to assess the difference.”
Earlier, Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters that the people who became rich bypassing the law should return the money, “and not sit in jail, as this is not a solution of the problem.”