YEREVAN. – Cyprus wants to see Armenia strong, president of the Cyprus House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris told reporters in the Armenian parliament.
“We wish Armenia to be strong, a country with a rich history and culture. There is one Armenia for us,” Syllouris said when asked about his attitude towards the recent events in Armenia.
He added that cooperation with Armenia does not depend on political factors.
Asked whether he plans to meet with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, he said: “The program of our visit is public”.
The meeting of deputies of the Armenian and Cypriot parliaments took place at the National Assembly on Monday. The meeting was followed by a statement of Demetris Syllouris and Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan.