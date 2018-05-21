YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday chaired a consultation during which were discussed the ongoing preparations for the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, and which capital city Yerevan will host in October.

The PM underscored the need for high-level organizing and holding of this event, press office of the Prime Minister informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“It’s an unprecedented event in its scope, in the history of the third republic [of Armenia],” Pashinyan said, in particular. “We must do everything so that this event be historic, not only for Armenia, but also [for] the International Organization of La Francophonie.”

Nikol Pashinyan added that regular consultations will be convened toward the organizing of this summit.