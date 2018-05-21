YEREVAN. – Freezing of loans was never discussed.
Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Arthur Javadyan, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament.
“It’s about the possible lifting of penalties and fines created in the loan process; joint processes for that are going on with the [new] government,” he added, in particular. “Certain legislative amendments shall be made (…); you will see its reflection very quickly.”
But the CBA chief ruled out that Armenia’s private sector, or the banks, may suffer as a result of this decision.
Javadyan noted that new PM Nikol Pashinyan did not speak about the reducing of interest rates in the country.
“Also, he spoke about assisting in agricultural loans, with various budgetary mechanisms; it’s about subsidizing,” Arthur Javadyan stated, in particular. “Also, the PM said that we create a new situation, collect more taxes and, on that account, also relieve the burden of the farmers.”