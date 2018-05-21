YEREVAN. – The Central Bank exchanges information with the National Security Service, said the head of the Armenian Central Bank Arthur Javadyan, presenting an annual report on the Central Bank activities in the parliament Monday.

Commenting on newly appointed National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan’s statement that 350 entrepreneurs do not pay taxes, Javadyan noted that this case is under investigation by both the National Security Service and the investigative authorities.

“As for the information we provide and transmit, we transmit part of the information, as you know, we are engaged in some financial intelligence issues. It mostly concerns terrorism financing and money laundering, in this regard we are working with all law enforcement agencies in Armenia and abroad,” Javadyan noted.

Asked to comment on the rumors about a $10-billion outflow, the head of Central Bank noted that the reports are untrue, because there is not a single entrepreneur in the country who has funds of such quantity.