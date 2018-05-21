Armenia Cabinet members take oath of office

Armenian Justice Ministry, UK Embassy continue fight against corruption

Two people killed in Baku cafe explosion

Armenia Central Bank chief: Freezing of loans or reducing of interest rates was never discussed

Remittances from Russia to Armenia up by 14.6%

Pope Francis to appoint 14 new cardinals

Dollar, euro continue dropping in Armenia

Armenian MP to run for Turkey parliament from Diyarbakır

Tsarukyan bloc: Turkish policy in BSEC PA directed against Russia, Armenia

Ucom drops prices for more than 60 smartphones and launches iPhone 8 Red sales

France ambassador: World has come to know Armenians better thanks to smiling revolution

Armenian Air Defense Forces to be equipped with Tor missile system

Armenia PM: We must do everything to make La Francophonie summit historic (PHOTOS)

Armenian minister proposes to increase child benefit

Armenia Parliament speaker: We would be happy if there was no corruption

Cyprus wants to see Armenia strong

Armenia President, Cyprus parliament speaker discuss bilateral relations (PHOTOS)

Armenian delegation: PA BSEC is an economic organization and should remain so

EU co-funded Armenia wool value chain project kicks off in Shirak Province

Paraguay opens its embassy in Jerusalem

Doing Business group: Entrepreneurs excited about new political changes

Sasna Tsrer supporters block Armenia attorney general office building

Armenia diaspora minister: After snap parliamentary election we will be able to dictate our will

Karabakh army ex-commander supporters stage protest outside Armenia Court of Cassation

New Armenia PM: We intend to eliminate obstacles to using diaspora potential in establishment of state institutes

Karabakh army soldier killed

Minister says “Come Home” program for Diaspora Armenian youth will be rebranded

David Sanasaryan appointed Armenia State Oversight Service chief

Nicolás Maduro reelected Venezuela president

New Armenia PM kicks off election law amendments’ debates with civil society

Bako Sahakyan attends "Renaissance of Talish" project opening ceremony (PHOTO)

One of ISIS leaders arrested in Yemen

Venezuela accuses US of sabotaging elections with sanctions

EU, Iran agree to develop oil trade

Milo Djukanovic takes office as Montenegro President

"Erdogan strengthens protection ahead of his visit to the Balkans"

Venezuela kicks off presidential elections

Shareholders offered to remove Musk as Tesla chair

Saudi Arabia and UAE offer Trump election help

Expert: Iran-Eurasian deal to increase Armenia-Iran trade turnover

US, China agree not to start trade wars

Trump discusses North Korean threats with South Korean leader

56 children adopted in Armenia last year

Garo Paylan: Turkish president has to stand trial

EU ambassador to Armenia says they will make young people's hopes a reality

Mother of 2 former Armenian PMs dies

Germany to spend 78 billion euros on migration policy

US accuses Maduro of links to drug trade

Rusatom Service: Armenian NPP got the best price for new equipment

Armenia PM: There will be no instructions to judges from PM's office

Indian PM congratulates Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan

Two killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

Russia responds to Azerbaijan's criticism over meeting with Karabakh reps.

Head of Armenian intelligence dismisses rumors about FBI visit to Armenia

Karabakh President receives new Armenia culture minister

Karabakh success in state-building needs to be made accessible to international community

Armenia President condoles with Cuba counterpart

Armenia parliament deputy speaker: We must unite against Turkish denialism

Shia Muslim coalition wins Iraq parliamentary election

Armenia PM: I haven’t come across but my son saw Serzh Sargsyan while passing by

At least 8 dead in explosions at Afghanistan stadium

New Armenia PM shows his government mansion

Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss foreign policy agenda

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 250 times in passing week

Armenia official to terminate former ruling party membership, to continue to serve

Murder of young man in Yerevan is solved, suspect arrested

Pyongyang does not permit South Korea journalists’ attendance to dismantlement of nuclear test site

Armenia FM: Karabakh is the most important

Armenian MP of Turkey: Judging me will not force me to abandon fight for justice for genocide

Newspaper: Armenia state system has over 1,000 service cars

Militants fire shots at Damascus districts

Armenian shot to death in California

Lavrov: Russia hopes US withdrawal from JCPOA not llnked to plans to attack Iran

Authorities: 10 dead, 10 injured in Texas school shooting

Trump blames media for 'purposely' reporting his 'animals' comment incorrectly

One of Cuba acident survivors dies at the hospital

Netanyahu accuses ‘hypocritical’ UN rights council of backing terror

Texas high school gunman in custody identified

Passenger plane crashes in Cuba

25,144 Armenian citizens got Russian citizenship in 2017

Erdogan slams world for 'failure' in Jerusalem test

32 people injured after two buses collide in New York

State of Rhode Island passes a resolution on the 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

Karabakh President holds meeting with Armenia's FM

Texas high school shooting leaves several injured

France 24 speaks about difficulties of Armenians in Jerusalem

Vladimir Putin wishes Sergei Skripal good health

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.05.2018

Armenian Defense Minister discuss bilateral defense cooperation with US ambassador

Nikol Pashinyan resceives ADB Director for Armenia

RPA: At the moment there is only one option for holding early elections

Armen Sarkissian: Presidential Office should be open for the public

Merkel: Europe wants Tehran to continue fulfilling Iranian deal

Putin, Merkel favor political settlement of Syrian conflict

Putin: Gas transit via Ukraine to continue after Nord Stream 2 launch

Merkel speaks Russian as she arrives in Sochi

Karabakh President receives delegation of Commission Regulating Public Services of Armenia

Dollar, euro decline continues in Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister, FM visit south-western border (PHOTO)

Wozniak on technical progress: We lost our security long time ago