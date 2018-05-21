YEREVAN. – Individuals’ remittances from Russia to Armenia have increased by 14.6 percent last year as compared to 2016, head of the Central Bank Arthur Javadyan said during the meeting of parliament’s committee on financial, credit and budgetary affairs.
The same pace continued during four months of this year, Javadyan added.
The Russian economy is recovering from deep crisis, and this also had a positive effect on the increase in remittances. He noted that remittances could be larger unless Russia faced sanctions.