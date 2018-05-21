A soldier of Karabakh army died in yet unclear circumstances on Sunday.
Norayr Grigoryan sustained a fatal gunshot wound at around 11 am Monday in one of the military units located in the eastern direction of the line of contact, Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
Armenian air defense forces will soon be equipped with Russia-produced Tor missile systems, Armenia’s Public Television reported in a special issue of the Armed Forces program.
According to the report, the new systems will arrive in a couple of months.
President Demetris Syllouris of the House of Representatives of Cyprus is on a visit to Armenia. Demetris Syllouris met with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Armenian speaker Ara Babloyan.
Speaking about bilateral relations, Syllouris said that the two peoples always based themselves on universal values and principles and expressed Cyprus’ support to the ongoing Karabakh peace talks.
The Chinese authorities and the US government agreed not to start trade wars, China’s Vice Premier Liu He told reporters.
The world's two largest economies are doing their best to bridge their differences vie the consensus reached by the two presidents, Liu He said.
Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, will run for the parliament.
During the parliamentary election slated for June 24, the HDP is going to nominate Paylan’s candidacy from the primarily Kurdish-populated Diyarbakır Province.
Overall 56 children – 29 girls and 27 boys – were adopted in Armenia last year.
According to the statistical committee, 27 children were adopted by the Armenian nationals, 11 of them have health problems. Foreigners adopted 29 children, 24 of them have health problems.