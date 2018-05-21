The US intends to exert unprecedented pressure on Iran, imposing the worst sanctions in history, if Tehran does not change its political course, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

The US will place “the strongest sanctions in history” on Iran, AP reported quoting Pompeo.

The Iranian deal only postponed Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons, said Pompeo adding that nuclear agreement with Iran did not guarantee American people’s security.

“The Iranian deal put the world at risk because of its fatal flaws,” Pompeo noted.

According to him, the US is ready and intends to make a deal with Iran, as the US President Donald Trump has already said two weeks ago.

The US goal is not a deal in itself, Pompeo said adding that US primary concern is the American people’s security.

Any new deal should ensure that Iran will never have nuclear weapons and that it will abandon malicious conduct, Pompeo concluded.