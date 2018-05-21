The delegation headed by the Chief of the Engineer Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Ishkhan Matevosyan, takes part in the third international conference on humanitarian mine clearance.
Armenian delegation will take part in the final conference on preparation and planning of the 2018 Army Games to be held in Moscow from May 21 to May 24, Armenian Defense Ministry press service reported.
Representatives of the Armenian Defense Ministry will also take part in the reconnaissance of the 2019 Army Games in Penza, Kostroma, Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg.