The US sanctions against Iran will also be used against the allies if necessary, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.
The US understands that the upcoming campaign may create economical and financial difficulties for US allies, Pompeo said, adding all these is being done to account those who are engaged in illegal business with Iran.
According to him, the State Department will work with Pentagon and its allies to fight back Iran.
The US is aimed to ensure the freedom of navigation in the waters of the region, as well as to prevent and counteract any Iranian malicious cyber activity, Pompeo noted.
According to him, if Iran “changes its behavior”, Washington will lift sanctions, restore commercial relations and provide Iranians with advanced technologies.