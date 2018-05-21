YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had met with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan in the house of former PM Vazgen Sargsyan.
Talking to reporters after the funeral of Greta Sargsyan, mother of Vazgen Sargsyan, Pashinyan said: “We had to discuss key issues. First we paid tribute to Greta Sargsyan. We discussed many issues. It was very important for this conversation to take place today,” he said.
Pashinyan did not provide any details: “I do not think it is necessary. There are many issues that we can discuss with the leaders of the two Armenian states, and it is for the sake of our homeland.”