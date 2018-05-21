House Foreign Affairs Committee member David Cicilline presented bill banning the supply of F-35 fighters, as well as any intellectual property or information to Turkey, the Hill reported.
The bill proposes to abandon deliveries until US President Donald Trump confirms that Turkey is not “taking steps to degrade NATO interoperability, exposing NATO assets to hostile actors,” or “degrading the general security of NATO member states.”
NATO member states are concerned about Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, since the S-400 does not interact with the Alliance's defense systems.
David Cicilline last year offered to ban F-35 sales after Turkish President’s guards attacked peaceful protesters in Washington.