Beijing has dismissed allegations that it is “militarizing” the South China Sea after landing bombers at an air base in the disputed waters, PressTV reported.
Defending the deployment of bombers to the contested waters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a regular briefing on Monday that “the South China Sea islands are Chinese territories.”
Lu also dismissed concerns that the deployment had escalated tensions in the region, and instead accused Washington of increasing tensions with its own military footprint.
The movement of the bombers into the area was “part of the normal training for the Chinese military,” the spokesman said, adding that the US “sending its own warships and planes to the region ... poses a danger to other countries.”