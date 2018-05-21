YEREVAN. – Snap parliamentary election is a priority for us, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Monday.

Members of the Cabinet took the oath of office in the presidential residence.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, PM said the parliamentary elections are a priority, but this does not mean that there are no short-term and long-term programs.

“The government has and will have short-term and long-term projects. After all this government will be a part of the elections, the format is another question,” he added.