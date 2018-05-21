A Turkish court on Monday sentenced 104 people to life in prison for involvement in a failed military coup in 2016, Reuters reported quoting Hurriyet.
The court in the Aegean coastal town of Izmir handed 104 of 280 defendants “aggravated life” sentences, Hurriyet said, the harshest punishment possible under Turkish law as it raises the minimum time in jail required for parole.
Another 21 people were given 20 years in prison for insulting the president, while 31 others were sentenced to 10 years and six months for “membership of a terrorist organization”, Hurriyet said.