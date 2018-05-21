YEREVAN. – If there has been damage to the state, our task is to repay it, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Monday.

Asked why the director of the National Security Service was talking about the return of money to the state budget, but never talked about criminal responsibility, the Prime Minister said that one does not contradict the other.

“Our political position is that we are not going to install guillotines in Yerevan. If the state suffered damage, our task is to restore it. The Criminal Code contains many procedures, and they provide for different opportunities,” he emphasized.

According to Pashinyan, the outcome of each case will be different.

“There will be a case, and there will be an investigation. There is no common model that can be taken as a guide,” Pashinyan said.

Asked whether an investigation into the offshore scandal can be reopened, the Prime Minister noted that over time the opportunities will be used as necessary.