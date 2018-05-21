YEREVAN. – There are positive trends in economic growth as well as positive expectations, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Monday.
Speaking about the state of the economy, the Prime Minister noted that this is evidenced by the analysis carried out by state bodies, and these expectations should become a reality. According to him, these days he receives dozens and hundreds of CVs, including from the Diaspora.
“Be patient, because time is needed to process the data. The most important task for the development of the Armenian economy is the rule of law, an independent judiciary and a competitive field,” he said, adding that it is necessary to strengthen people’s trust, and the rest will be settled.
When solving the economic problems, we are not preparing to make rash steps, he said.
“When solving the issue of political prisoners, we will not take ill-considered steps as well,” Pashinyan assured.