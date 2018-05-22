One of the three women who had survived the recent plane crash in Cuba has died of her injuries, reported EFE news agency.
Cuban citizen Gretel Landrove, 23, died in hospital.
On May 18, a Boeing 737-200, which was en route from capital city Havana to Holguín, crashed nearby the José Martí International Airport of Havana shortly after takeoff.
There were 113 people—including the flight crew—on board the aircraft.
The two remaining survivors of this plane crash remain in hospital in very critical condition.