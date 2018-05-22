YEREVAN. – Historical injustice has forced our two peoples to rise up against evil.
President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the NA. He noted this addressing to the visiting Cypriot delegation, led by President Demetris Syllouris of the House of Representatives (parliament) of Cyprus.
“As you mentioned in your speech, the struggle of our fraternal peoples is shared, since it is the historical injustice that has forced us to rise up against evil; it is shared, since we are the bearer of the same civilization values,” Babloyan noted, in particular. “Our two peoples must overcome difficulties, shoulder to shoulder. We are obligated to use all interstate, interparliamentary, political and economic formats to protect universal values. I believe in the future of our countries.”