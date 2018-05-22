YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan must realize that it is impossible to achieve a solid peace without Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Artsakh) direct participation in the negotiations.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Tuesday noted the above-said at a briefing with reporters.

As per Balayan, however, it is nothing new that the Armenian side to the Karabakh conflict insists on Karabakh’s direct participation in the peace talks.

“It’s just that the realities have changed now, Balayan added, “and that assumes the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’s greater participation in the negotiation process.”

But he recalled that Artsakh is involved in these talks in one way or another, and that there are documents on the need for participation of all parties involved.

“Azerbaijan refuses to directly negotiate with Karabakh,” the Armenian MFA spokesperson said, in particular. “But the cease-fire agreement was result of direct negotiations.

“Today, our task is that the authorities of Baku (…) realize that the way to achieve results is Karabakh’s direct participation in the negotiations.”

But he stressed that even though Armenia—being the guarantor of Artsakh’s security—does not refuse to participate in negotiations, Karabakh’s participation is a necessary condition for reaching a lasting and solid peace.

“Armenia’s position has not changed,” Tigran Balayan noted, in particular. And he added that the mediators—the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs—have announced that they plan to visit Armenia in June, and speak with the new leadership of the country.