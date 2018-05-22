YEREVAN. – Armenia will do its best to hold the Francophonie summit at the highest level, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday.
The preparation for the summit was discussed at the meeting with the PM on Monday.
“We have to admit that we are a little behind the schedule. At the end of the meeting, instructions were given, and we can state there will be no deviation from the schedule. During the summit it is planned to adopt one of the most important documents - the Yerevan Pact, and several other documents,” Balayan said.
Over 100 delegations and 83 associated member states and observers as well as international organizations will participate in the summit. One of the delegations organizing the event will visit Armenia today to hold meetings with the representatives of various state agencies.