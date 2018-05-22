YEREVAN. – The Karabakh conflict talks have two dimensions: one is that the military actions would not resume; and the second—to ensure progress in the negotiation process.
The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan, on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters at the National Assembly.
In his words, it is apparent to everyone that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs—the mediators in the Karabakh peace talks—are focusing on the first dimension.
“At the Vienna meeting it was noted that if there is no trust between the parties, there cannot be a progress in negotiations,” said the deputy FM. “And if they are shooting at each other, there can be no trust; that’s why they put forward the matter of mechanisms of oversight.”
Kocharyan added that although there is no progress for many years now, there are negotiations because they contribute to the easing of the situation and not allowing of the resumption of military actions.
As per the Armenian deputy FM, however, nothing new is expected in the near future in the Karabakh peace talks. “A continuation in the same way is expected,” he added.