Istanbul Armenian Elmas Giragos, who is a co-founder of the Turkish nationalist Good Party, which was founded in Turkey one year ago, will be running for parliament from Istanbul.
Giragos is eighth on the list of this party’s MP candidates at an Istanbul election district, according to Milliyet newspaper of Turkey.
Considering the poll results, however, she is not likely to win a parliamentary seat.
When submitting her documents required for being nominated an MP candidate, Elmas Giragos had stated that she is Armenian, she goes to church, and is proud to be a progeny of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk—the founder of the Turkish republic.
Snap parliamentary and presidential elections will be conducted in Turkey on June 24.
Two Armenian MPs in the current parliament—Garo Paylan from the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), and Markar Esayan from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)—again have been nominated MP candidates by their parties, whereas opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Selina Doğan has not been nominated this time.