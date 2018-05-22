Prosecutor General’s Office of the German northern Schleswig-Holstein state wants to extradite the former head Catalan government Carles Puigdemont to Spain, DW reported.
According to the source, the court ruled that Puigdemont could not be rearrested because he doesn't pose “a flight risk.” Now the public prosecutor is preparing the paperwork to extradite Carles Puigdemont to Spain.
Puigdemont fled to Belgium from Spain in late October after the illegal proclamation of independence by the Catalan Parliament. Spain is suspecting Puigdemont of organizing an insurrection, rebellion and embezzlement after the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan Parliament in October 2017. On 25 March, he was detained in Germany, but on 5 April the court issued him on bail and provided that he did not leave the territory of the country, while considering the extradition request on the merits.