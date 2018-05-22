The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday received a delegation from the Gallup International Association (GIA), and led by GIA President Kancho Stoychev.
First, the PM welcomed the holding of the Gallup International Association’s 71st annual forum in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, as well as the international experts’ participation in this event. Also, Pashinyan underscored the continued improvement of the quality of political research and the need to have as objective assessments as possible. Also, he expressed the hope that the aforesaid forum will contribute to the exchanging of knowhow as well as increasing of the level of the analytical capabilities of experts.
Stoychev, for his part, expressed the confidence that this forum will form new foundations for regional cooperation and enable its discussants to get familiarized with the most recent trends in sociology and to carry out a successful exchange of knowhow. Also, the GIA director briefed the Armenian PM on the topics being discussed at this forum, and the opportunities for the development of cooperation with their associates in Armenia.