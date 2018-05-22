YEREVAN. – Armenia has initiated moves to strengthen cooperation with Israel, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan told reporters on Tuesday.
Last autumn, the Armenian Foreign Minister visited Israel, during which agreements on the development of relations were concluded.
“I believe that this vector will continue,” Tigran Balayan said.
Israel is a friendly country for Armenia, said Balayan recalling historical and cultural heritage.
According to him, Armenia as “the bearer of this heritage cannot be indifferent to what is happening in Israel,” therefore, the appointment of an ambassador to this state pursued this goal.