Brazilian President Michel Temer will not participate in the upcoming presidential election in October and will support former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, Reuters reported.
Meirelles’ decision is expected to be announced late on Tuesday, said the senior government official.
As reported earlier, Meirelles retired as Finance Minster in March, 2018 seeking an election campaign.
General elections in Brazil are scheduled for October 7. If necessary, the second round of presidential elections will be held on October 28.