YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan said the country has to get prepared to the early parliamentary election, but refused from giving precise date.

In an interview with Azatutyun, Mirozyan said there are many things to be prepared, among them the Electoral Code.

“If we organize [the election] with this Electoral Code and electoral commissions, whether it will be something we wanted to do. Will the Armenian citizens be able to enforce their right with those mechanisms and that law? I do not think so,” Mirzoyan said.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM assured that they are working day and night to ensure these conditions.

Asked whether the election can be held this year, Mirzoyan said they are holding consultations with different experts to understand when they can be prepared to hold the vote.

“There are different opinions ranging from six months to a year, but at the same time we have a deadline. It is clear that election cannot be held in two years,” he emphasized.