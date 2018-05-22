YEREVAN – It is necessary to be guided by case-to-case approach on the political prisoners issue, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Azatutyun.
Asked about the options to release political prisoners, Mirzoyan noted: “There should be legal mechanisms. There used to be people whose orders were used to conduct fictitious trials, and citizens were behind bars. This is illegal and immoral.”
According to him, it is important not to create a similar old system.
“People were thrown to jails at that time, and now the doors of prisons will simply be opened by putting pressure on the courts and their right to make decisions. If we go this way, it will mean that the revolution failed, that people did not get what they were struggling for. This will be a fatal mistake. We will settle the issue with the help of legal mechanisms,” Mirzoyan said.