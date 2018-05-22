South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister.
Moon Jae-in wished Nikol Pashinyan robust health and success in his position as well as prosperity to Armenia.
According to the statement, since the establishment of Armenian-South Korean diplomatic relations in 1992, South Korea and Armenia have developed friendly ties and partnership.
“I expect to further strengthen the existing cooperation through close dialogue with Your Excellency,” the statement concluded.