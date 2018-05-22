YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia, being a political force and the opposition, will act solely in the national interests of Armenia, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Tuesday.
Sharmazanov hopes the new government will also act in the interests of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.
“We will be constructive opposition. We are not going to artificially confront the current government. But, there are a number of points for which we do not imagine any discussions or negotiations. There are questions on which we will be unswerving,” Sharmazanov noted referring to the development of political pluralism, democracy, and dissent.
According to him, these principles developed during the RPA governance despite all the shortcomings, while the new government could follow their lead.
The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic cannot be a part of Azerbaijan at all, the Deputy Speaker noted adding that the right of the people of Karabakh to self-determination is not subject to discussion.
“This is not an issue of a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but a struggle for the right to self-determination, the struggle for the protection of human rights, and freedom,” Sharmazanov said, adding that Armenia is not a party to the conflict, but a guarantor of the security of the Karabakh people.
He highlighted the importance of diversifying the Armenian economy and maintaining high rates of economic growth, which were achieved during the period of the Republican Party.
“The current government inherited from us a country with an economic growth of 7.5% and we expect to see the same results,” Sharmazanov said.
Deputy Speaker also noted the importance of preserving Armenia within Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO, highlighting the need for further development and deepening of cooperation.