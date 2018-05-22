President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still weeks away, but a colorful commemorative coin of the two leaders is ready to go, AP reported.
The red-white-and-blue coin shows the two men in profile set against their countries’ flags. Printed along the edges are their names and countries, with the words “Peace Talks” written at the top.
The coin was issued by the White House Communications Agency, a military command responsible for the president’s global communications needs.
White House spokesman Raj Shah says the White House did “not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin.” He says the agency has ordered souvenir travel coins since 2003, adding that the coins are ordered after a trip has been announced.