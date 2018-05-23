Over the last five years, the number of Armenian citizens working in Russia has grown more than twice and made up 232,247 people in 2017, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs informed RT television of the country.
Among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—Armenia is second, after Kyrgyzstan, with the most number of workers in Russia.
Citizens of the other EAEU member countries have equal labor rights to Russian citizens in Russia, and they are not required to get a work permit in the country.