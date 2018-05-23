YEREVAN. – Monopolies in Armenia ceased to exist during ex-PM Karen Karapetyan’s term in office.
National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” (RPA) Faction member—and tycoon—Mihran Poghosyan on Wednesday told about the aforementioned to reporters in parliament. He noted this in response to the remark that the prices of bananas—whose main importer into Armenia used to be the company reportedly owned by Poghosyan—have dropped in the country ever since new PM Nikol Pashinyan’s instruction to no longer hinder businessmen at the customs checkpoints of Armenia.
“I, as an economist and a lawyer, can corroborate that the ‘ice’ of monopolies ‘broke’ [in the country] during [the rule] of Karen Karapetyan,” Poghosyan said, in particular.
And when asked whether all importers were equal before the law and all goods were cleared from customs during the former—RPA—government, the MP responded as follows, in particular: “If there are such [people] who have carried out some functions which don’t comply with the law (…), I’m the advocate that all those people appear behind bars.
“Persons—both individuals and legal entities—who hinder the development of the state shall be punished.”