YEREVAN. – Grounds are needed for carrying out arrests and detentions in any criminal case.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, said the abovementioned during Wednesday’s National Assembly debates regarding the report on the 2017 activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

“The preventive measures should be applied,” he added, in particular. “Otherwise, we will not be able to solve them.”

Reflecting on the activities of the attorney general’s office, Davtyan noted that he lauds the work carried out last year by the criminal prosecution authorities.

And as for the case into the tragedy that occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2008, the prosecutor general said the investigation is still in progress.

“We may have results on this case soon,” Artur Davtyan added, in particular, “due to the fact that we will have persons collaborating with the investigation.”

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan. Eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.

No one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.