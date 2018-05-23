Zakharova: Moscow will continue to play active role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia attorney general says they may soon have results on case into March 1 tragedy of 2008

Johnson says he wants private plane

Armenia tycoon MP: Businessmen who carried out functions against the law should be behind bars

Russian, Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh

New Armenia PM: Carrying out civil disobedience actions now means carrying out sabotage actions

Armenia records growth in number of corruption crimes

Armenia attorney general: I would suggest we don’t use the term “political prisoner”

Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide bill

More than 200,000 Armenia citizens work in Russia

Armenian-German intergovernmental commission next meeting slated for second half of the year

Ukraine formally withdraws from CIS treaties

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at combat position

Newspaper: Thieves in law, known criminals leave Armenia

US State Department continues preparations for planned Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

Garo Paylan tweets in Armenian on being nominated MP candidate from Turkey’s Diyarbakır

UAE denies trying to influence US election

Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat

Indian officials urge tourists to steer clear of monkeys after visitors were attacked

Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan gives up parliamentary seat

Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential U.S. tariff retaliation to $3.5 billion

White House releases commemorative coin ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Iran slams US State Secretary’s hostile comments

US imposes sanctions against five Iranians

Armen Sarkissian attends exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of 1st Armenian Republic

EU says up to US to avoid damaging trade row escalation

Nikol Pashinyan receives delegation led by Cyprus parliament speaker

Trump does not rule out possibility of cancelling meeting with North Korea's leader

Pompeo voices enthusiasm for Armenia’s peaceful political transition

Sharmazanov: RPA will act exclusively in the interests of Armenia

16 people killed as Afghan Forces try to detonate explosives

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.05.2018

At least 53 people injured in Saudi jet emergency landing

First Deputy PM: Issue of political prisoners has to be settled through legal mechanisms

Armenian deputy speaker considers snap elections premature

Lena Nazaryan to head Yelk faction

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Astana

South Korean President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia government convenes special session

PACE co-rapporteurs to make fact-finding visit to Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM: Early parliamentary vote cannot be held in 2 years

Mongolia PM to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I expect our constructive work

Brazil President Temer to give up reelection plans

Armenia new minister: Agriculture is national security issue

German prosecutors to extradite Puigdemont to Spain

Australian city of Ryde calls to recognize independence of Artsakh

Gallup International Association convenes annual forum in Armenia

MFA: Armenia is ready to strengthen relations with Israel

Armenian President congratulates Aznavour on his birthday

Switzerland president to visit Armenia, to attend La Francophonie summit

Aghasi Kirakosyan appointed deputy chief of police

Armenian woman is MP candidate from Turkey nationalist party

Armenia official: Karabakh conflict negotiations have two dimensions

Congressman: Erdogan’s thugs attacked Armenian Americans who were exercising their right

Armenia MFA: Karabakh’s direct participation in peace talks will enable lasting peace

BSTDB cooperates with Ameriabank to support SME lending in Armenia

Yerevan: Karabakh will become party to talks sooner or later

Vahagn Melikyan appointed Secretary of Armenia's Foreign Ministry

Armenia will do its best to hold Francophonie summit at the highest level

Armenia MFA: We will not allow change in military positions at Azerbaijan border

MFA: We are waiting for ratification of Armenia agreement by EU parliaments

State Department official to visit Armenia

Armenia President, PM to pay visits to Georgia

French FM to visit Armenia

Armenia Parliament speaker to Cyprus colleague: Historical injustice has forced our peoples to rise up against evil

Armenia PM to Charles Aznavour: Your unforgettable services to Homeland warm us all

7 new MPs take oath in Armenia parliament

Newspaper: Armenia President does everything not to link his name to new PM’s government?

One of 3 Cuba plane crash survivors dies of her injuries

Turkey President nominates Armenian MP loyal to him in passing spot among ruling party candidates for parliament

Man arrested for breaking into Armenian church in US

Pentagon assessing potential responses to Iranian behavior

Nikol Pashinyan promises amnesty of traffic camera tickets

Political scientist: Situation in Middle East after US exit from nuclear deal may become even more acute

North Korea demands $10,000 ‘visa fee’ for foreign reporters to observe nuke site dismantling

Mike Pence: Venezuela’s election was a sham

US does not have the right to decide for Iran

Israeli journalist: US and Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide

Beijing rejects ‘militarization’ of South China Sea

Trump urges China to keep tight North Korea border

More than 100 people in Turkey sentenced to life imprisonment

President Sarkissian, Cyprus parliament speaker discuss bilateral relations

Armenia PM: There are positive trends in economic growth

Pashinyan is sympathetic to the fact that ex-presidents did not congratulate him

Nikol Pashinyan intends to replace all governors of Armenia

Pashinyan: We are not going to install guillotines in Yerevan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 21.05.2018

Armenia’s Central Bank head: CBA exchanges information with National Security Service

US Congress introduces bill to ban F-35 sale to Turkey

Armenia PM: Snap parliamentary election is a priority

Armenia, Russia discuss future relations after Putin-Pashinyan meeting

Pompeo says US sanctions against Iran can also be used against allies

Armenia PM discusses key issues with Armenia and Artsakh leaders

Armenian Armed Forces delegation participates in 2018 Army Games conference

Armenia PM, Cabinet members take oath of office (PHOTOS)

Pompeo threatens Iran with worst sanctions in history

Armenia Cabinet members take oath of office

Armenian Justice Ministry, UK Embassy continue fight against corruption

Two people killed in Baku cafe explosion

Armenia Central Bank chief: Freezing of loans or reducing of interest rates was never discussed