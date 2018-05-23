UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said he “probably needs” a plane to travel the world and not colorful enough, the Guardian reported.
Currently, Cabinet members and royal family can use the RAF Voyager for official business but UK FM noted that Voyager is rarely available.
“What I will say about the Voyager, I think it’s great, but it seems to be very difficult to get hold of. It never seems to be available. I don’t know who uses it, but it never seems to be available. And also, why does it have to be grey?” Johnson told reporters.
Asked wether he would like to have its own plane, he noted “the taxpayers won’t want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think it’s striking that we don’t seem to have access to such a thing at the moment.”