EU will allocate an additional € 1.5 billion to help refugees in Turkey as well as to provide food, education and shelter to refugees from Syria.

EU will also provide Ankara €500 million to combat the migration crisis, the statement said.

In a landmark deal in March 2016, Turkey promised the EU it would stop the flow of refugees. In return, Turkey would get a €6 billion fund for refugees, visa-free travel and a fast-tracked EU membership.

Since then, Brussels has allocated only €3 billion, while Ankara constantly threatens to suspend the deal.