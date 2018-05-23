YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Ministry is looking forward to the Karabakh talks with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the Q&A session in the parliament on Wednesday.

Asked by RPA deputy Karen Bekaryan whether Yerevan’s position on Karabakh conflict has changed and whether the new government is ready to fulfill the previously reached agreements, Mnatsakanyan said it is very important to preserve dynamics of the peace process as the basis for this is the instruction to continue the process of peaceful settlement exclusively through negotiations and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“The Prime Minister spoke about this, and we stated this. It is extremely important for us to maintain this momentum. We agreed that in the near future we will have an opportunity to meet and restore the entire process,” the Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, he noted that they already had the opportunity to discuss the issue with the co-chairs, although it was only by the phone. The Co-Chairs informed the Armenian side about their recent meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister. Mnatsakanyan assured that they will resume the process in June.