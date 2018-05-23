The US and China are likely to use a different structure in bilateral trade, US President Donald Trump tweeted.
“Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion,” the US leader tweeted.
The gap between Chinese goods imported to the US and American goods exported to China rose to $375.2 billion in 2017. On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the preliminary agreement would change the trade structure between the two countries. The Secretary also highlighted significant progress in the trade talks and noted that China pledged to reduce duties “on many goods.”