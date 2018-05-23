The dead body of army conscript, Private Martin Khachatryan was found on Tuesday at the combat position of the protection area of a military unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

The body was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the abdomen. An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident.

Newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced “enthusiasm” for Armenia’s peaceful, constitutional political transition in a letter this week to Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Chairman Raffi Hamparian.

Pompeo affirmed America’s friendship with the Armenian people and pledged to work with Armenia’s new government to advance shared interests. He expressed hope that Armenian government will make progress on the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s eligibility criteria this year so that the MCC Board of Directors may consider Armenia for a compact during the annual selection process.

The Knesset will discuss on Wednesday a bill to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide by Turkey's Ottoman Empire.

The instigator of the bill is member of Knesset Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing Meretz party. The coalition members are likely to support the initiative in light of the current rift between Israel and Turkey, Israeli media says.

Israeli government did not object to the debates.

Armenia's National Assembly MP Alen Simonyan gave up his parliamentary seat, but he will remain in the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

Simonyan took part in his first and already last meeting of the parliament on May 22.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed bilateral cooperation and contacts over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

During the weekly briefing later in the day, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said Moscow will continue to play an active role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The 18th forum of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises opened in Yerevan on Wednesday.

Speaking during the forum, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said the development of the IT sector is a priority for his government and Armenia.

“You can consider that you have the full support of the [new Armenian] government,” he said, addressing the participants.

Spanish coach Unai Emery will become a new head coach of Arsenal after club’s legend Arsene Wenger left the Gunners.

Unai, 46, previously spent three seasons with Sevilla, leading them to an unprecedented three consecutive Europa League titles.