YEREVAN. – New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is a very united team, and a team that shares responsibility and bears responsibility.

The newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday told about the aforementioned to reporters.

The minister explained why he agreed to be part of Pashinyan’s government, press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

“In our lives all of us bear responsibility; and the responsibility is for this country,” he noted, in particular. “I have great confidence in this country; also based on my experience. I’ve lived in numerous countries because of work, I’ve always seen that quality of this country, and which has given me great enthusiasm. It’s the readiness and commitment to assume responsibility”.

Mnatsakanyan added that he has discussions with the new Prime Minister on every matter.