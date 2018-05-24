YEREVAN. – The new provincial governors of Armenia will be appointed in the near future; there is nothing new yet on this topic.
The new Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Suren Papikyan, on Thursday told about the abovementioned to reporters outside the government building.
“Within the scope of the powers given to him by the Constitution, the [new] Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] will submit the [respective] makeup to the government,” he noted.
The minister added, however, that he did not see anything bizarre in the fact that that the provincial governors who are former ruling Republican Party of Armenia members have not resigned to this day.
“They are [still] in office because they are [still] governors,” Papikyan explained. “Now there will be a decision to change [them]—[and] we will change them. All [of them] need to be changed without exception.”