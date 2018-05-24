Saad Hariri appointed as Lebanon's Prime Minister

Armenia's President receives PACE co-rapporteurs

Armenian army chief dismissed

Trump says he will not sign immigration bill without border wall

Pompeo: Pyongyang did not respond to US requests

Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel discuss Iranian nuclear deal

UK foreign office on Russian prank: Salisbury, Armenia are serious matters

Trump cancels North Korea summit

Trump: James Comey got a lot of problems

Elon Musk intends to create Pravda website to rate truth of any article

Yerevan municipal council Yelk faction has 3 new members (VIDEO)

Garo Yegnukian released on bail

ARF has new member in Armenia parliament

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Armenia President: Distribution of power is very important

North Korea dismantles nuclear test site

PACE co-rapporteurs on Armenia visit Parliament

Mogherini: US president change doesn’t mean Iranian deal is canceled

Armenian President: There should be no political prisoners in Armenia

Armenia President: Snap parliamentary election should be fair, justified

President: Economy is one of key security factors

PM: There is gigantic shadow economy in Armenia

Portantino continues to support Armenian community with key budget proposals

Armenia ambassador to Denmark to get €2,500 from state budget

Maurice Vassallo: My aim is to establish Armenian Cultural Centre in Malta (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s central electoral commission receives protocol on Alen Simonyan's mandate

Sarkissian hands prizes to 2017 Armenia presidential award laureates (VIDEOS)

Ucom subscribers to benefit from special roaming rate of 15 AMD/MB in 43 countries

Karabakh army ex-commander supporters continue protest outside Armenia Court of Cassation (VIDEO)

Armenia president: First Republic created background for development of today's Armenia

Lithuania ratifies EU-Armenia deal

Armenia PM asks initiative leader to end hunger strike

Armenia official: All provincial governors will change

Armenia army chief to be dismissed

Armenia, Yerevan flags wave in International Space Station (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: New Armenia PM’s team suffered personnel “starvation”

3 US Armenians charged in $8mn worth health insurance fraud scheme

New Armenia FM: PM Pashinyan’s government is a team that shares responsibility

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: There is no old and new Armenia to me

Armenian from Arizona arrested for stealing $250,000 in jewelry

Trump: Fate of Korea summit will be known next week

India launches WTO complaint against U.S. over tariffs on steel, aluminium

Pompeo: Turkey needs to 'rejoin NATO’

Russian foreign minister Lavrov plans to visit North Korea

French Prime Minister cancels visit to Israel

Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

FM Zarif: Iran sets deadline on talks with Europe

Salehi: Tehran ready to boost quality, quantity of enriched uranium

Israeli Knesset to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide in parliament chamber

Iran's FM: Pompeo’s anti-Iran speech reveals bankruptcy of Washington

Pompeo: We will not tolerate Russian interference in 2018 elections

Turkey to receive first F-35 by late June

Nikol Pashinyan: Celebrations of the 100th anniversary of First Republic will be held properly

Pompeo: US will retaliate for diplomat expulsion in Venezuela

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss cooperation issues

Pompeo on Armenian Genocide: I will review the issue

Pompeo: Bad deal with North Korea is not an option for US

Artsakh President receives delegation of US Armenian Bar Association

Armenia PM: Yelk faction always supported new deal with EU

Instagram users report on app breakdown

Trump assumes changes in US-China bilateral trade

Pashinyan: Armenian-Russian defense cooperation will develop

EU to allocate € 1.5 billion to help refugees in Turkey

Armenia PM: Process of releasing political prisoners will continue

Armenian FM: We will resume Karabakh peace process in June

Armenia Central Bank chief: Outflow of capital was just few dozens of million dollars

Zakharova speaks about consequences of Ukraine’s withdrawal from CIS

Artsakh president chairs consultatons with regional authorities

New Armenia PM: IT sector development is priority for government (PHOTOS)

Zakharova: Moscow will continue to play active role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia attorney general says they may soon have results on case into March 1 tragedy of 2008

Johnson says he wants private plane

Armenia tycoon MP: Businessmen who carried out functions against the law should be behind bars

Russian, Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh

New Armenia PM: Carrying out civil disobedience actions now means carrying out sabotage actions

Armenia records growth in number of corruption crimes

Armenia attorney general: I would suggest we don’t use the term “political prisoner”

Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide bill

More than 200,000 Armenia citizens work in Russia

Armenian-German intergovernmental commission next meeting slated for second half of the year

Ukraine formally withdraws from CIS treaties

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at combat position

Newspaper: Thieves in law, known criminals leave Armenia

US State Department continues preparations for planned Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

Garo Paylan tweets in Armenian on being nominated MP candidate from Turkey’s Diyarbakır

UAE denies trying to influence US election

Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat

Indian officials urge tourists to steer clear of monkeys after visitors were attacked

Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan gives up parliamentary seat

Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential U.S. tariff retaliation to $3.5 billion

White House releases commemorative coin ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Iran slams US State Secretary’s hostile comments

US imposes sanctions against five Iranians

Armen Sarkissian attends exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of 1st Armenian Republic

EU says up to US to avoid damaging trade row escalation

Nikol Pashinyan receives delegation led by Cyprus parliament speaker

Trump does not rule out possibility of cancelling meeting with North Korea's leader

Pompeo voices enthusiasm for Armenia’s peaceful political transition