Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk intends to create the website where the public can rate the core truth of any article of each journalist, Musk tweeted.
“Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda …”
Musk made a poll on Twitter whether to create such a website or now. Over 126,000 people have reacted to the poll, while 88% of them backed the initiative.
Journalist Mark Harris, in his turn, found out that one of Musk’s employees has already owned a company called Pravda launched in October 2017.
Earlier, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX accused the media of being dishonest.
Some journalists compared Elon Musk with the US President Donald Trump amid of latest round of media criticism.