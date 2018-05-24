YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, had a telephonic conversation with the chairman of the Founding Parliament initiative, Garegin Chugaszyan, and asked him to end his hunger strike.
Eduard Aghajanyan, the PM’s Chief of Staff, informed about the above-said on his Facebook account.
President Armen Sarkissian and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II also had recently met with Chugaszyan and made the same request.
His health has deteriorated in recent days.
Garegin Chugaszyan is on a hunger strike for already a month, and he demands the release of political prisoners, declaration of amnesty, and setting up of transitional commissions in Armenia.