Sarkissian hands prizes to 2017 Armenia presidential award laureates (VIDEOS)

Ucom subscribers to benefit from special roaming rate of 15 AMD/MB in 43 countries

Karabakh army ex-commander supporters continue protest outside Armenia Court of Cassation (VIDEO)

Armenia president: First Republic created background for development of today's Armenia

Lithuania ratifies EU-Armenia deal

Armenia PM asks initiative leader to end hunger strike

Armenia official: All provincial governors will change

Humans may influence cancer in many other species on the planet

Armenia army chief to be dismissed

Armenia, Yerevan flags wave in International Space Station (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: New Armenia PM’s team suffered personnel “starvation”

3 US Armenians charged in $8mn worth health insurance fraud scheme

Kim Kardashian has a playroom for her kids to 'run wild'

New Armenia FM: PM Pashinyan’s government is a team that shares responsibility

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother says she had considered abortion

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: There is no old and new Armenia to me

Mkhitaryan introduces MickiToy (PHOTOS)

Armenian from Arizona arrested for stealing $250,000 in jewelry

Trump: Fate of Korea summit will be known next week

India launches WTO complaint against U.S. over tariffs on steel, aluminium

What an all-nighter does to your blood

Pompeo: Turkey needs to 'rejoin NATO’

Russian foreign minister Lavrov plans to visit North Korea

French Prime Minister cancels visit to Israel

Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident

FM Zarif: Iran sets deadline on talks with Europe

Salehi: Tehran ready to boost quality, quantity of enriched uranium

Israeli Knesset to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide in parliament chamber

Old drug could help treat hereditary motor neuron disease

Iran's FM: Pompeo’s anti-Iran speech reveals bankruptcy of Washington

Pompeo: We will not tolerate Russian interference in 2018 elections

Turkey to receive first F-35 by late June

Nikol Pashinyan: Celebrations of the 100th anniversary of First Republic will be held properly

Pompeo: US will retaliate for diplomat expulsion in Venezuela

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss cooperation issues

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.05.2018

Pompeo on Armenian Genocide: I will review the issue

Pompeo: Bad deal with North Korea is not an option for US

Artsakh President receives delegation of US Armenian Bar Association

Armenia PM: Yelk faction always supported new deal with EU

Instagram users report on app breakdown

Sergio Ramos: We can eclipse Barcelona’s double

Trump assumes changes in US-China bilateral trade

Pashinyan: Armenian-Russian defense cooperation will develop

EU to allocate € 1.5 billion to help refugees in Turkey

Armenia PM: Process of releasing political prisoners will continue

Armenian FM: We will resume Karabakh peace process in June

Armenia Central Bank chief: Outflow of capital was just few dozens of million dollars

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin take topless photos of each other

Zakharova speaks about consequences of Ukraine’s withdrawal from CIS

Ray J and Princess Love welcome baby daughter

Artsakh president chairs consultatons with regional authorities

New Armenia PM: IT sector development is priority for government (PHOTOS)

Zakharova: Moscow will continue to play active role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Fans are left shocked after Iggy Azalea shares raunchy lingerie snap of herself

Claudio Ranieri: Emery could have very good success in Arsenal

Armenia attorney general says they may soon have results on case into March 1 tragedy of 2008

Johnson says he wants private plane

Unai Emery: Arsenal management has great ambitions

Armenia tycoon MP: Businessmen who carried out functions against the law should be behind bars

Russian, Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh

Khloé Kardashian wants to marry Tristan Thompson

65 babies were born in Yerevan on May 22

New Armenia PM: Carrying out civil disobedience actions now means carrying out sabotage actions

Armenia records growth in number of corruption crimes

Armenia attorney general: I would suggest we don’t use the term “political prisoner”

Official: Unai Emery becomes Arsenal manager

Ancelotti, Napoli reach agreement

Mississippi man charged with knowingly spreading HIV

Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide bill

More than 200,000 Armenia citizens work in Russia

Armenian-German intergovernmental commission next meeting slated for second half of the year

Man United remain most valuable football club in Europe

R Kelly faces sexual abuse lawsuit and accused of infecting woman with herpes

Ukraine formally withdraws from CIS treaties

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at combat position

How eating an egg a day reduces the risk of a stroke and heart disease

Newspaper: Thieves in law, known criminals leave Armenia

US State Department continues preparations for planned Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting

Garo Paylan tweets in Armenian on being nominated MP candidate from Turkey’s Diyarbakır

Imminent new manager wants Ramsey and Aubameyang to have key roles at Arsenal

UAE denies trying to influence US election

Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat

Will Smith to perform World Cup 2018 song

Indian officials urge tourists to steer clear of monkeys after visitors were attacked

Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan gives up parliamentary seat

Social isolation may transform brain, increase stress

Japan, Russia, Turkey bring potential U.S. tariff retaliation to $3.5 billion

White House releases commemorative coin ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour's birthday (photo/video)

Iran slams US State Secretary’s hostile comments

Intermittent fasting diet can lead to higher risk of diabetes

US imposes sanctions against five Iranians

Armen Sarkissian attends exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of 1st Armenian Republic

EU says up to US to avoid damaging trade row escalation

Nikol Pashinyan receives delegation led by Cyprus parliament speaker

Trump does not rule out possibility of cancelling meeting with North Korea's leader

Pompeo voices enthusiasm for Armenia’s peaceful political transition

Sharmazanov: RPA will act exclusively in the interests of Armenia

16 people killed as Afghan Forces try to detonate explosives