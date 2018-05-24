YEREVAN. – The First Republic of Armenia was the backbone of the second and the third Republics of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian said during the ceremony of President’s Awards for 2017.
The President recalled that in several days Armenia will mark the 100th anniversary of the First Republic.
“Republic that despite the short period of its existence had great achievements and became the backbone of the Second Republic,” he said.
It would be difficult to create the Soviet Armenia without the First Republic.
“It existed for 70 years, allowed a lot to achieve, although there were difficulties. Negative achievements of Armenia in the Soviet period cannot be denied,” the President said.
“That is, we live in the Third Republic, which was actually created 100 years ago,” Sarkissian said.