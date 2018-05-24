The change of the US president does not mean that the agreement on Iran's nuclear program can be canceled, said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini on Thursday.

The US president has changed, but the agreement has remained, she said underlying the main principle of international agreements, TASS reported.

The US under President Barack Obama (2009-2017) actively participated in the preparation of the Iranian nuclear deal signed in 2015.

During his election campaign Donald Trump promised to review the document. On May 8, Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian deal and reimpose sanction on Iran.