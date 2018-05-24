YEREVAN. – The distribution of power between authorized organizations is very important from the viewpoint of the strength of a country.

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Thursday said the aforementioned speaking to reporters.

“A few basic matters exist toward ensuring people’s trust, building a strong state,” Sarkissian noted, in particular. “One of them is the equal distribution of power between various [government] bodies (…). The more united, logical and according to the constitution it is distributed, the system is that much more stable.”

In his words, the creation of systems that reflect public opinion and enable to clarify, check, track, and correct the actions of state agencies is very important to any government, or state agency.

“If we [Armenia] can carry out all this (…), we can be sure that our state is strong,” concluded President Sarkissian.